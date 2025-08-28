Real Madrid expects to sign this Bayern Munich's defender for free next year

HQ

Real Madrid knows that it's one of the most desired clubs in the world, so it frequently plays a strategy when signing new players: wait for them to finish their contract and get them for free, instead of paying millions to their owners. There are exceptions, of course, like securing the young defender Dean Huijsen for 60 million euros from Bournemouth this summer, the most expensive defender and also the most expensive Spanish player ever signed by Real Madrid.

However, this is the way they signed Trent Alexander-Arnold this year and, more famously, Kylian Mbappé last year, waiting for him to end his contract with PSG. Even if it happened later than desired for Florentino Pérez, it is already paying off. The club is already thinking ahead, and one of their targets next year appear to be Dayot Upamecano, according to German site BILD.

This French centre-back, 26 years old, ends his contract with Bayern Munich in June 2026, where he has played since 2021, signing for €42.5 million from Leipzig. The player, who based his style play after Sergio Ramos, has also made some appearances with France, but with Bayern is one of the key players from the usual starting line up. According to BILD, negotiations with Bayern are on hold, as he's been told that Real Madrid sees him as a potential replacement for Rudiger and a key piece in Real Madrid's defence with Alaba and Militao in doubt for a renewal.