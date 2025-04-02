"Real Madrid doesn't need this kind of help", says Real Sociedad manager after Copa defeat

HQ

Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad manager, wasn't happy with referee's decisions on yesterday's match against Real Madrid, ending 4-4, 5-4 on aggregate for Real Madrid, which reaches the Copa del Rey final. The thrilling match, with Madrid trailing behind in several moments of the 120 minute knock-out, didn't have a neutral referee, in the words of Alguacil.

"They eliminated us from the Cup, as they did in the Europa League: getting help in a place where we all ask for it to be neutral. I think Real Madrid doesn't need this kind of help because it's a great team and has always demonstrated that throughout its history".

Alguacil referred to a possible offside of Mbappé on Real Madrid's third goal. He is convinced he was offside, and he even said that "I'm very sure that they wouldn't have given a goal if it had happened in our area".

Alguacil said to be hurt but also proud of being eliminated by two powerful teams (they were eliminated from Europa League by Manchester United last month) and particularly from the performance last night that was "above the expectations of many".