Real Madrid doesn't know what to do with Endrick and Gonzalo next season

Real Madrid confronts next season with quite a few changes in the squad (new players like Trent, Huijsen, Carreras, and Mastantuono; exits like Modric, Vázquez, and the rumoured exits of Rodrygo and Ceballos). With Mbappé and Vinícius confirmed to lead the attack of the team, there are two players that fight for a fixed place at the line-up: Endrick and Gonzalo García.

On paper, Endrick seemed the player with more chances to play regularly this year, after being mostly side-lined last year. However, his injuries in the summer, which will cause him to miss the first matches of the season, allowed homegrown player Gonzalo García, from Real Madrid B team, to step up and become the top goal scorer of Club World Cup, and was in the starting line up alongside Mbappé in the semi-final defeat against PSG.

Both players want to stay at Real Madrid, but according to As, the club would only pick one of the two. They feel that they both need regularity to develop their skills, and they couldn't have that with the main team, as Mbappé and Vinícius would always be starting players.

Now, the club would need to make a choice: one of them would be "promoted" to the main team as regular, while the other would likely be loaned somewhere else. The expectation is that one of them will inherit the number 9 left vacant by Mbappé, who from now on will wear Modric's number 10. Endrick already has a contract with the first team, but Gonzalo would need to negotiate a new contract if he were to play with the first team, all while other clubs, including in the Premier League, are interested in the 21-year-old.