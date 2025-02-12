Real Madrid dodges two bullets: nor Clásico, nor Derby at the Spanish Cup semifinals

HQ

The draw for the Copa del Rey semifinals (Spanish Cup) took place today Wednesday. Four teams were awaiting rivals: FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. There was much anticipation to see if there was going to be two more "Clásicos" or "Derbys"... but none: Barcelona will play against Atleti, and Real Madrid will play against basque club Real Sociedad, winner of the Cup in 2021.

Unlike quarterfinals, the semifinals will be a two-legged knockout. The first leg will take place soon: on February 25 and 26. For the second leg, we will have to wait more than a month: April 1 and 2.

If it had been paired with Barcelona, statistic aren't good this year: the two Clásicos of the season ended with huge victories for the catalan side: 9 goals for Barcelona, 2 for Madrid. Real Madrid got lucky even with the order: the second leg (and potential extra time) against Real Sociedad will be played at the Bernabéu.

Meanwhile, the strongest Barcelona in years will face the strongest Atlético in ages, which stunned Barça with a goal in the 96th minute their last match in December.

Copa del Rey semifinals:



Barcelona-Atlético: February 25 at 21:30 CET



Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: February 26 at 21:30 CET





Real Madrid-Real Sociedad: April 1 at 21:30 CET



Atlético de Madrid-Barcelona: April 2 at 21:30 CET

