Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio charged for driving under the influence

HQ

Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio has been charged for driving under the influence in Gran Canaria. On August 16, he was stopped at a routine checkpoint at 6:30 AM and had four times the legal blood alcohol limit, according to local Canary Islands outlet Atlántico Hoy.

His readings were of 0.90 mg/l and 0.88 mg/l, respectively, and the maximum level in general is 0.25 mg/l. Because it constituted a crime against safety, he went for a fast-track trial and the court imposed him a fine of €14,400, payable over four months at a daily rate of €120, and suspended his driver's license for eight months.

This was not the first time the 23-year-old footballer has been on court: in 2023 he was arrested for distributing a sexual video involving a minor, recorded by three of his friends.

The centre-back, who lost his presence in the starting line-up for Real Madrid last season, and suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during a pre-season training in late July, was rumoured to be on sale, but the summer transfer market has ended and Asencio will remain at Real Madrid, hoping to convince Mourinho on counting on him.