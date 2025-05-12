Real Madrid debutant suffers online harassment after missing a shot in El Clásico against Barcelona

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti needed a wake-up call for Real Madrid last Sunday against FC Barcelona. Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick wasn't enough, and Ancelotti, hoping for a last-minute goal, chose Víctor Muñoz, 21-year-old homegrown player, to join in as substitute for Vinícius at the 88th minute. Right after entering the field in Montjuic, he had one clear chance when he was left alone in front of Szczesny. He missed the shot, what could have been the 4-4 in el Clásico.

Víctor was close of having a dreamt debut, but he missed his shot. He ended up crying after the match, but the worst part came later, when some angry Real Madrid fans found his social media account on Instagram, and his posts were flooded with insults, some telling him to retire. He had to deactive the comments on his Instagram account.

Who is Víctor Muñoz, former Barcelona player now in Real Madrid B-team

Muñoz, 21 years old, plays for Real Madrid Castilla, Real Madrid B-team, and he made his debut for the main team in the final minutes of El Clásico. An unusual choice for coach Carlo Ancelotti, who rarely picks players from the B-team (Raúl Asencio being the main exception, who rose to the main team because of an injury from Militao).

Ironically, Muñoz was born in Barcelona in 2003, and used to play for the youth FC Barcelona team. He joined Real Madrid in 2021, winning a Youth Copa del Rey, and debuted for Real Madrid Castilla in 2023. It is unknown if the left-wing will take part in Xabi Alonso's plans for next season...