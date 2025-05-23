Real Madrid confirms the exit of Carlo Ancelotti

HQ

The reports and coverage surrounding Real Madrid and its coaching dilemma has been a very visible turn of events. Even though Real Madrid had not made any official statement, everyone with a slight bit of interest in the world of football knew that Carlo Ancelotti was on his way out and that Xabi Alonso would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen to join the Los Blancos. Well, now at least part of that has been officially confirmed.

In a club statement, Real Madrid explains that it has come to an agreement to bring an end to Ancelotti's time at the helm of the team. After a great multi-staged career at Real Madrid, which included three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups, all across six seasons, Ancelotti has been released to pursue his next career step leading the Brazilian national side.

Speaking about Ancelotti leaving Real Madrid, president Florentino Perez stated: "Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great madridista family. We feel incredibly honoured to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club's values in such exemplary fashion."

To mark Ancelotti's departure, the Santiago Bernabeu will be paying tribute to the Italian coach this weekend, during the team's final home game of the season against Real Sociedad, a match that will also send off Luka Modric, as the Croatian midfielder is leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season too. However, unlike Modric, Ancelotti will not be staying around for the Club World Cup in the summer...