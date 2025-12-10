Real Madrid confirms that Kylian Mbappé is available for tonight's match against Manchester City

HQ

Kylian Mbappé will play against Manchester City tonight after all: Real Madrid and the (still) coach Xabi Alonso waited a bit until releasing the squad call for the match at the Bernabéu, and the French striker, the top goalscorer of the team and of the competition so far (he scored four in the previous matchday) has been included, despite having a broken finger in his hand pain in his leg.

It's still not known if Mbappé will be included in the starting line-up or if he will start on the bench, but the long awaited duel between Mbappé and Haaland will happen after all. Mbappé is listed alongside forwards Vinícius Jr., Endrick, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Mastantuono and former Manchester City player Brahim Díaz.

Mbappé is in, but most of defenders are out

Mbappé has been in the starting line up of all 21 Real Madrid matches this season, and has played for 1,838 minutes, more than anyone in the squad, even more than Courtois (1,800 minutes), according to As.

He is one of the few safe bets for Xabi Alonso in the team, that will have to build a defense without most of the usual starting defenders (Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga and Trent are out injured), and so he has called three players from the B-team, Joan Martínez, Victor Valdepeñas and Jorge Cestero, who may have ther chance today to show their value in front of the Bernabéu.