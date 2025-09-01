Real Madrid complains about Spanish referees after controversial match with three disallowed goals

HQ

Real Madrid has started the LaLiga season with 3/3 victories, the only team alongside Athletic Club to earn the first nine points after FC Barcelona stumbled in Vallecas. The club has complained many times about referees in Spain, maintaining that they are frequently harmed by referee decisions. Last Saturday, in a 2-1 victory against Mallorca, they feel that once again referees went against them.

Despite the victory, with goals by Arda Guler and Vinícius Jr., the club is said to be angry because the referee cancelled three goals. One of them, with an offside of just some centimetres by Kylian Mbappé: they feel that the frame shown on TV and to the referee to determine that it was offside may not be reliable, and as the ball doesn't have tracking, as it did in World Cup, technology still goes through the human eye.

The second goal, however, is more problematic, as there's still a debate ongoing about whether the referee should have cancelled the goal or not: Guler accidentally touched the ball with the hand (after a rebound), in an action that the referee thought it was immediately right before his goal. According to the rules, the goal is rightfully nullified in those cases, but not everyone thinks that the rule should be applied in this situation.

As a result, according to As, the club continues with its criticism toward the CTA (Technical Committee of Referees in Spain) and maintains that despite the exits of Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez, former heads of the CTA, the body still has ties to José María Enríquez Negreira, former vice-president of the committee until 2018 investigated for allegedly taking bribes from FC Barcelona.