Real Madrid coach blames media criticism: "I'm not the best, but not the dumbest either"

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, talked about the painful Super Cup defeat in the press conference before tomorrow's game, a round of 16 match on the Spanish Cup against Celta de Vigo. It will be the first of three home games, hoping to regain their fans' trust at the Bernabéu: Ancelotti, alongside some players like Lucas Vázquez, Vinícius and Tchouameni, were the most criticised by the defeat.

And in a more serious tone than usual, Ancelotti deflected some questions, mostly related to the question of whether the club will sign new players in the winter transfer market, something seemingly denied by the club. And when the press insisted, he said "this is a press conference, not a debate", but briefly talked about all the criticism he hears surrounding his role as manager.

"I don't follow the wave of criticism, because one day you are the best in the world and the next you are the dumbest. If you follow the wave, you don't know who you are. I have the balance to not follow this wave. I'm not the best, but I don't think I'm the dumbest either."

After a season (2023-24) when Real Madrid only lost two games (both to Atlético de Madrid), this season has been much more uneven, and most fans are very loud on social media, asking for Ancelotti to be sacked. Rumours say that he will remain the rest of the season, but won't finish his contract until 2026, being replaced in 2025-26 by Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.