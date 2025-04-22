Real Madrid chosen Team of the Year at the Laureus Awards

HQ

Real Madrid won the Laureus Award for Team of the Year yesterday. This awards ceremony, picked by a jury of sports legends, celebrated its 25th edition and are considered as "the sports Oscars", because they level the field for every sport and discipline.

Proof of that is that Real Madrid competed with FC Barcelona women's team, NBA champion Boston Celtics, F1 champion McLaren, the Spanish national men's football team and the USA basketball men's team. The award went to the LaLiga and Champions League winners last season, an award that includes the lights of the current season (the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup).

It was the first award in this category for Real Madrid, after being nominated in 2001, 2003, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023. The only football clubs to have won this award are Manchester United in 2000, Barcelona in 2012 and Bayern Munich in 2014 and 2021.

Luka Modrić and Dani Carvajal accepted the award in the ceremony that took place in Madrid. "We had a fantastic season, winning many trophies and displaying excellence on the pitch. Real Madrid always drives you to the top, to do your best, as we showed last season", the Croatian said.

Meanwhile, Carvajal, who has been sidelined since October due to a injury, said that they still have the Copa del Rey final, LaLiga and the Club World Cup at stake, and hinted that he is trying to return for the FIFA club competition, that takes place from mid June to mid July.

In individual awards, Mondo Duplantis and Simone Biles were chosen as best sportsman and women of the year, while Lamine Yamal was chosen as the Breakthrough of the Year.