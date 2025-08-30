Real Madrid Champions League calendar on league phase: dates and times for all games until January 2026

HQ

Real Madrid knows their Champions League rivals as UEFA held this week the Champions League draw, announcing every rival for all 36 teams at Champions League - league phase, taking place between September 2025 and January 2026. There are great matches coming: Barcelona - PSG, Real Madrid - Manchester City, Arsenal - Bayern... but we didn't know when they were happening, and in which order.

Now, on Saturday morning, UEFA has released the full calendar for the league phase. It was no easy task: eight matchdays across five months, 144 matches in total, and some teams will have to make long trips... with Xabi Alonso's squad making the longest trip in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid, the top winning club of the competition, got one of the toughest pairings of the competition, with rivals like Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool and Benfica, and was one of the four that got the trip to Kazakhstan, near China... which will happen quite early, in September.

Full Champions League - league phase calendar for Real Madrid: