Real Madrid captain Carvajal suffers another injury one day after returning in El Clásico

Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid first captain, has been injured again one day after returning to the pitch, and could miss the remaining of 2025. He has been diagnosed with the presence of a loose body in his right knee joint, and will undergo an arthroscopy, which could take between one and three months to heal.

The 32-year-old right back suffered a torn ACL in October 2024, in the same knee doctors have now found this loose body. After missing most of the 2024/25 season, returning at the very end of the season, the right back got injured again in a the defeat against Atlético de Madrid one month ago. He played some minutes as a substitute in el Clásico (and participated in the brawl at the end of the match, mocking Lamine Yamal).

Xabi Alonso will now have to depend on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered an injury but is recovered (he was called for Sunday's match, although he didn't play) and Fede Valverde, who has been forced to play in that position.