Real Madrid at Club World Cup: dates, rivals and path to the final

Real Madrid is one of the 32 clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. Naturally, Real Madrid tops the UEFA ranking by winning two of the last four Champions League editions, in 2022 and 2024, which makes it natural to be one of the two Spanish representatives in the US.

Real Madrid, with a brand new look and many new faces including coach Xabi Alonso (as well as some legends saying goodbye), has already won the Club World Cup five times, more than anyone, but this can be considered as a new competition (the trophy is brand new, too).

Real Madrid Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup

Real Madrid is part of group H, that includes Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, Pachuca from Mexico (the same team Real defeated at the Intercontinental Cup in December) and FC Salzburg (Madrid thrashed them 5-1 in the Champions League last January). The matches are:



Wednesday, 18 June: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Sunday, 22 June: Real Madrid vs CF Pachuca: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Friday, 27 June: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST



Potential path for the final for Real Madrid at Club World Cup

As Real Madrid is part of Group H, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group G. That means their potential rivals are:



Manchester City



Wydad



Al Ain



Juventus



And, depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:



Tuesday, July 1: Winner of Group G vs. Runner up of Group H: 2:00 AM BST, 3:00 CEST



Tuesday, July 1: Winner of Group H vs. Runner up of Group G: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



If they win it, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be from groups E and F:



River Plate



Urawa Red Diamonds



Monterrey



Inter Milan



Fluminense



Borussia Dortmund



Ulsan HD FC



Mamelodi Sundowns



After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Friday July 4 at 21:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 22:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9.

Do you think Real Madrid will reach the final? If they manage to do so, they would play on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.