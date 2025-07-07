Real Madrid ask for a postponement of their debut match in LaLiga due to Club World Cup compromise

HQ

The overload of work for football players, taking into account all domestic and international competitions the footballers have to play with their clubs and nations, has been a subject of debate for years, and specially this year, given that the Club World Cup by FIFA is ending barely a month before the 2025/26 season begins.

Real Madrid is one of the four semi-finalists who may still be playing football until next Sunday, July 13, if they reach the final. After that, a short vacation before training begins for the start of LaLiga, scheduled for the weekend between August 15 and 19.

Real Madrid's debut game will be on Monday, August 19, against Osasuna. However, the clubs has formally asked today the postponement of the match, suggesting the October 29 date, as reported by SER. Therefore, their players would have one extra week of rest before their first match of the season, which would be against Real Oviedo on August 24.

Real Madrid says that Osasuna has agreed on the change, and now it depends on LaLiga, led by Javier Tebas, known for his apathy against Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, to approve the change.