Real Madrid announces squad for Club World Cup this summer

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday afternoon the squad they are taking for the FIFA Club World Cup in the US next month. 34 players will travel this weekend to Miami, to take part in the group stage games, starting next week, Wednesday June 18 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, against Saudi club Al Hilal.

Among those, two confirmed signings, all of them in defence: Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and also many homegrown players who could get some minutes, like Jacobo Ramón (who scored a great goal in one of their final matches), Diego Aguado, Chema, Mario Martín...

In the squad, there are also a few players that will not continue next season, including Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez. The one who seems to stay is Rodrygo, who will take part in the Club World Cup squad. Endrick, due to injury, will not travel. Of course, all of them will be lead by new coach Xabi Alonso.

Goalkeepers



Courtois



Lunin



Fran González



Sergio Mestre



Defenders



Carvajal



Militão



Alaba



Alexander-Arnold



Lucas Vázquez



Fran García



Rüdiger



Mendy



Huijsen



Youssef



Jacobo



Asencio



Fortea



Diego Aguado



Midfielders



Bellingham



Camavinga



Valverde



Modrić



Tchouameni



Arda Güler



Ceballos



Chema



Víctor Muñoz



Mario Martín



Forwards



Vini Jr.



Mbappé



Rodrygo



Endrick



Brahim



Gonzalo



