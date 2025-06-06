Real Madrid announces home kit for 2025/26 to debut at the Club World Cup

HQ

After a disappointing season, crushed by Barcelona in Spain four times, Real Madrid wants to change the story in the Club World Cup, a competition that conveniently does not feature Barça. It will be a turning point, quite literally, as the team will look significantly different, with a new head coach, Xabi Alonso, new players (at the very least Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but likely a few more like Nico Paz or Álvaro Carreras) and, yes, a new look.

While the Club World Cup is technically part of the 2024/25 season, many clubs will debut their new kits for 2025/26. We already saw Manchester City's designs, and now Real Madrid has shown the main kit that the team will wear in the matches in the US.

According to the club, the home kit is designed to commemorate the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, "combines textures and lines from both the old stadium and the new". I'm not sure if I really see them, but if you like it, the jersey is now on sale at the online shop, and it will be your only chance to buy this 2025/26 jersey with the names of Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez, confirmed to leave the club after the Club World Cup.

