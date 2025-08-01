Real Madrid announces friendly match in Austria one week before start of the season

HQ

Real Madrid has announced today that they will still play a friendly match this pre-season, one week before their official debut on August 19. The club had tried to postpone their first match, asking for more time to rest for their players. This week, we learned that LaLiga did not accept the change, so their first official game this season will be on August 19, at the Bernabéu, against Osasuna.

That hasn't stopped them to schedule a friendly on August 12, and it will be against WSG Tirol, an Austrian club from Austrian Bundesliga, that finished 10th (out of 12) last season. It will be in Innsbruck, a city in the Alps, with an stadium, Tivoli Stadium that holds 17,000 seats, at 19:00 CEST.

It will be the only match in the pre-season where Xabi Alonso will be able to test the team and the new signings, including Álvaro Carreras, before the official season begins. Training will start on August 4 for every player except for Franco Mastantuono, who will not join the club officially until August 14, when he turns 18.