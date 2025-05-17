Real Madrid announces first official signing of the Xabi Alonso era

HQ

The first signing of the summer for Real Madrid is now official: Dean Huijsen. The 20-year-old centre-back has been confirmed by the club even before Trent Alexander-Arnold or coach Xabi Alonso, with an official statement confirming the Dutch-born, but Spanish international player will sign for five years, until 30 June 2030.

A week ago, all signs pointed towards Huijsen joining Chelsea or another Premier League side. However, the young player preferred to sign for Madrid, and while the White Club was initialy reluctant to pay the £50 million (58 million euros) exit clause from Bournemouth, Xabi Alonso's influence could have pushed for the quick signing of the player, who is expected to join the club in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in the US next month.

Real Madrid needs to strenghthen their defence, and alongside Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold, another name is making the rounds recently: Álvaro Carreras, left back from Benfica. Another Spanish player to increase the presence of Spanish internationals at Real Madrid.