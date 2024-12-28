Real Madrid and Vinícius Jr. sweep the Globe Soccer Awards 2024

HQ

Vinícius Jr. famously didn't win Ballon d'Or this year despite being hailed as the frontrunner, but has balanced out since, with two other trophies: FIFA Best, and the Globe Soccer Awards, handed yesterday in Dubai. The Brazilian Real Madrid forward won the Best Men's Player award, over 17 other finalists, including Rodri Hernández.

Real Madrid won big last night, taking home the awards for Best Men's Club, Best Coach (Carlo Ancelotti), as well as Best Midfielder (Jude Bellingham). Bellingham also won the Maradona award, recognizing young players. Club president Florentino Pérez was also given a special award as Best club president of all time.

As expected, Aitana Bonmatí won the Best Women's player, and FC Barcelona won Best Women's Club. Lamine Yamal was also awarded with Best Emerging Player award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Best Middle East player, was interviewed alongside Thibaut Courtois in the pre-show. He said that he thought it was unfair that Vinícius didn't win Ballon d'Or. "It was unfair in my opinion. I say here in front of everybody. They give it to Rodri, he deserved it too, but they should have given it to Vinicius because he won the Champions League and scored in the final".

All Globe Soccer 2024 winners

Best Men's player: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Best Midfielder: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Best Forward: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Best Women's player: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Best Men's club: Real Madrid

Best Women's club: Barcelona

Best Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Emerging player: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Maradona Award: Jude Bellingham

Best Agent: Jorge Mendes

Best Sporting Director: Piero Ausilio (Inter Milan)

Best Middle Eastern player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Best Middle Eastern coach: Jorge Jesus (Al Hilal)

Best Middle Eastern club: Al Ain

Revelation award: Olympiacos

If you're interested, you can check the full list of nominees here.