Real Madrid and PSG blast their way to Champions League round of 16

HQ

A night to remember in Madrid and Paris. Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were favourites to secure their ticket to Champions League round of 16, and both sticked to the script... although few could have predicted the superiority both teams showcased on Wednesday night.

After a 3-2 victory in Manchester, Real Madrid had the edge for the second leg played at the Bernabéu. Guardiola said they had "1% chance", he later backed down... but it only took four minutes for Mbappé to score the first in a hat-trick (his second as a Real Madrid player).

Madrid was overwhelmengly superior for the first 75 minutes of the game, and only relaxed at the end of the play-off. That's when City had most of their chances, including a goal in the final play of the game, adding an aggregate result of 6-3 for the current champion.

Paris Saint-Germain scored 10-0 in the play-off

Kylian Mbappé has finally reached the level it was expected from him after the "crisis" last fall, but Paris Saint-Germain doesn't have reasons to miss him. They have plenty of goal scorers. Seven, to be precise: thet demolised Brest 7-0 on Wednesday night, adding an aggregate result of 10-0.

Stade Brestois, ninth in Ligue 1, made a remarkable League Phase, but PSG, in great shape, didn't give them any chances: seven goals, all of them by different authors: Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ferreira, Doué, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu. Strangely, neither was scored by Dembélé, the top scorer of the team.

Paris Saint-Germain is a force to be reckoned with, but the acid test will be the round of 16: on Friday we will know their rival... and it will be either Liverpool or Barcelona. Real Madrid could face either Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.