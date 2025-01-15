Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv make history in the highest-scoring EuroLeague game ever: 116-113

HQ

Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv made history last night in the round 21 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. The thrilling match ended 116-113, wich total 229 points, making it the largest ever result in EuroLeague history (without added time). Playing at home, Real Madrid took the win, reaching the eighth position, while the Israel team is antepenultimate.

A clash between Real Madrid and Maccabi Tel Aviv has been the most repeteate game in European basketball history, and yesterday's will go down in history. A record had already been broken after the sfirst half, with a score of 57-63, already the largest ever in the history of the League at halftime.

Madrid player Facundo Campazzo scored a career-high 43, despite being the only player to miss a free throw (25 points in Madrid side came that way). Maccabi scored all 26 free-throws, a new club record (the record for more free-throws scored is from Real Madrid, in 2002 against Ural Great: 34 shots made, none missed).

At the end of the match (that ended in a defensive play denying a three-pointer from Maccabi that would have pushed the match to overtime), the combined toll of 229 points was bigger than the previous record: a 2004 game between Fortitudo Bologna and Zalgiris Kaunas, that ended 117-107 (224 points).

How does the EuroLeague record compare to NBA?

229 points is a huge record, but how does it compare to NBA? The highest-scoring game in the North American league history (with no over-time) was in 1990, between Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets: 162-158. 101 points more!