Real Madrid and Liverpool are reportedly already talking about a move from Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes has been heavily rumoured to be leaving Real Madrid this summer. Now that the season is finally over, and after being almost absent from Club World Cup, negotiations can resume, before the summer transfer windows finish on August 30 (in Spain's LaLiga) and September 1 (in England's Premier League), which seems to be the destination of the Brazilian striker.

After being a key player in Real Madrid's successful conquests of two Champions League titles (2022 and 2024, with the corresponding league titles), the Brazilian winger suddenly fell out of form the latter half of the last season, with many reports indicating a decline in his mental health.

It's been reported that several Premier League clubs have shown interest in the player, like Manchester City, but it could end up being Liverpool the ones that find a new home for the player, who has played for Real Madris since 2019. That's at least according to Alex Crook from talk Sport (via Anfield Sector).

According to his information, "preliminary talks between Liverpool and Real Madrid over Rodrygo are believed to have taken place", Nothing is set in stone, then, as it is believed that Rodrygo wants to remain at Real Madrid, but his presence in the starting line up, given his recent performance, already sidelined by Xabi Alonso at Club World Cup without any clear explanation, and the presence of new players like Franco Mastantuono, Endrick and of course the duo Vini-Mbappé.

It would also be a way for Real Madrid to cash in with a valuable player, after already making four new signings this summer, in between talkes of a fifth... precisely, from Liverpool.