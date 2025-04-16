Real Madrid and Bayern fail to make comebacks, eliminated from Champions League

HQ

There was no magical night at the Bernabéu. Not even a hint of a comeback from Real Madrid, with a team that showed the deficiencies they have carried so far the whole year, both offensive and defensive. They attacked more, but failed to create any meaningful chances. They needed to score three goals, but they only made three shots on target (Arsenal made six).

The only goal on Carlo Ancelotti's side (whose days at the helm of the club could be running out) was a mistake by Arsenal keeper David Raya that Vinícius used to reset the match, two minutes after the goal by Bukayo Saka. Martinelli put the final nail in the coffin in a counter-attack, 1 vs 1 against Courtois, who at the beginning ot the match had stopped a penalty. In the end, 5-1 on aggregate.

It was the kind of match you would expect from Real Madrid at the Bernabéu if they were 0-0, but the three-goal deficit from the first leg wasn't enought to push them to a level they haven't shown the entire year. Meanwhile, in Milan, Bayern Munich came closer to a comeback with a 2-2, but in the end the leverage from the first leg was enough, with Inter winning 4-3 on aggregate.

Arsenal will next face PSG and Inter will face Barcelona in semi-finals on April 29-30.