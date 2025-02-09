Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid share points in another controversial derby

HQ

It was anticipated as the most heated Madrid Derby in ages. And the result didn't satisfy anyone: 1-1, same result as their earlier Liga game played in September. Real Madrid stays at the top of LaLiga, buy only one point ahead of Atleti. And if Barcelona wins tonight in Sevilla, they would be third, just one point behind Atleti.

The two halves of the match couldn't be more different. The first one was tense, with quality plays on both sides, but barely any real danger nor shots on target. They seemed to be more afraid of receiving the first goal than eager to score the first. But Atleti got lucky, after VAR called the referee and he ordered a penalty for a stomp by Tchoameni on Lino. Julián Álvarez scored the first goal, with the Santiago Bernabéu crowd enraged, after recent complains about the refereeing system.

The second half was dominated by Real Madrid. In the whole game, Madrid made 23 shots, 9 on target, versus 10 shots and only one on target for Atlético. If they had played in that same mood from the start, the result could have been differently. However, a single goal by Mbappé meant the game was pretty much open until the end, with Atlético creating danger from the counter-attacks. They weren't as lucky this time as last December in Barcelona...