Real Madrid and Apple planning an "Infinite Bernabéu" in the metaverse: watch matches from home as if you were there

HQ

Real Madrid received the visit of the senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue and a delegation from Apple, confirming the business relationship between the tech and sports giants. Both are working in the creation of what they're initially calling "Bernabéu Infinito", as revealed by <a href="https://www.revistagq.com/articulo/entrevista-florentino-perez-apple-bernabeu-infinito>GQ</a>, a metaverse project that would allow users with virtual reality headsets to watch football and basketball games as if they were really in the stadium, even picking which seat they want, but at home.

This would follow similar initiatives chased by NBA, NCAA or Manchester United, of mixing sports viewing with the metaverse. While the Bernabéu only has around 80,000 seats, and ticket prices can reach hundreds of euros, this would allow "thousands of millions of people" to watch the matches as if they were in the stadium, live. To do that, they would used 360º cameras in the stadium.

The only problem, of course, is that this technology would presumibly be exclusive to Apple's VR/AR headset, Apple Vision, which cost around 3,000 euros. Add it the cost airpods to have truly immersive sound, and suddenly it doesn't sound as appealing as before...

The project is still in early stages, but if you had the technology, would you like to see a football match in Virtual Reality, pretending you are in the stadium?