Real Formula 1 Grand Prix will be broadcast in IMAX theaters in the US

Interest in Formula 1 in the United States exploded after the Brad Pitt movie in 2025, and from the 2026 season, American fans will have it easier than ever to watch F1 in Apple TV. But some fans will be able to watch F1 races in the bigger screens possible, as Apple and IMAX have announced a deal to broadcast five select Formula 1 Grand Prix in movie theaters.

This announcement is only for United States, in at least 50 select IMAX theaters in the US. The five Grand Prix that will be broadcast in movie theaters will be the following:



Miami Grand Prix - May 3



Monaco Grand Prix - June 7



British Grand Prix (Silverstone) - July 5



Italian Grand Prix (Monza) - September 6



United States Grand Prix (Austin) - October 25



According to IMAX Chief of Content, "Joe Kosinski's brilliant F1 movie proved beyond a doubt that the speed, precision, and artistry of Formula 1 translate beautifully to the Imax Experience". The film was shot entirely with IMAX movies, and it's been reported that a sequel is being worked on.

What do you think of this initiative to broadcast live, and real Formula 1 races in IMAX theaters? Would you like it if it also arrived to your country?