Ready your battleaxe, we're playing Chivalry 2 on today's GR Live

Today marks the launch day for Torn Banner Studios' latest multiplayer slasher Chivalry 2, to celebrate that fact, we are donning our armour, grabbing our sword and shield and heading to war in this medieval action-packed title. This game is designed to be a fun, yet realistic take on medieval warfare, and features not only the clashing of swords, but also the epic castle sieges to dive into.

We'll be going live at the GR Live homepage a little later than usual, and starting at 4pm BST / 5pm CEST, to coincide with the global launch time of the game, with Dori taking up the role of the host. To get a taster as to what kinds of wild action we'll be getting up to, check out an interview with a few developers from Torn Banner below, as well as some gameplay we captured from the closed beta.