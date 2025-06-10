Ready or Not to land on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next month

HQ

A little while ago, Void Interactive revealed that the tactical shooter Ready or Not would be coming to consoles sometime this summer, ending a period of PC exclusivity. When that announcement was made, we were never told the firm and exact release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions, but we do know it now.

In a recent trailer, it has been revealed that Ready or Not will be coming to consoles on July 15, 2025. This version will feature the full 18-mission single-player campaign, two new missions, two DLCs, plenty of customisation opportunities, and even pre-order bonuses, all of which you can read more about here.

Speaking about bringing Ready or Not to consoles, Void's studio general manager, Chris Stone, stated: "This is a major milestone for everyone involved in the development of Ready or Not, from our initial development phase, to early access days, through to PC 1.0 and now consoles. Our amazing community has played a pivotal role in helping us shape this next chapter for Ready or Not and we wouldn't be here without their valued feedback at all stages of development. We can't wait to welcome our brand new console audience to Los Suenos and to share in their excitement this summer."

You can see the latest trailer for Ready or Not on consoles below.