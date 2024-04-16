Ready or Not sequel has a 'f*cking banger' of a script

Ready or Not is widely regarded as one of the best horror/thrillers in recent memory. Starring Samara Weaving as a newlywed who is hunted down by her rich in-laws during her wedding night, the 2019 film grossed nearly 10 times its original budget at the box office.

Now, as directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have confirmed to Entertainment Weekly, a sequel is ready to go ahead. "It's getting figured out," Gillett said. "That's what we'll say: Ready or Not 2 is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f*cking banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it's happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways."

It seems like we're just waiting on official word for the project to be greenlit. Considering the success of the last film, and how quickly these horror movies can usually be made, it's surprising we've not seen a sequel already. We've already got Blood & Honey 2 for goodness' sake.