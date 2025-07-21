Ready or Not proves to be a massive hit on console: 1 million copies sold in 4 days

HQ

We've been rather impressed with Ready or Not at every instance we were able to try it. Whether that was in its Early Access format or its 1.0 build, each time we played the game we came away pleased with what Void Interactive had delivered. Clearly console players agree.

We say this because now the developer has revealed that Ready or Not has already become a one million seller on console. This is particularly impressive as the game has reached this milestone in as little as four days, showing that interest in the project has been very high.

Speaking about this feat, Void's CEO Julio Rodriguez stated: "When we launched Ready or Not on PC, it took about 36 days to reach 1 million units sold. On console, it took about 3.6 days. I'm incredibly proud of the team and what we've accomplished together. It's a huge moment — and one we don't take for granted."

For further reference, this has pushed the lifetime sales of the game to over 10 million, proving even more that interest in this tense and challenging shooter is very high.

Have you played Ready or Not yet, and if so, on what platform?