Ready or Not is now a two-million seller on console

It seems like Void Interactive has delivered exactly what fans have been looking for in Ready or Not. The game is already an immense success on PC, shipping nearly 10 million copies on the platform alone, but consoles are beginning to catch up, as within days of launching on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it was revealed that Ready or Not had sold one million units on consoles, something it has continued to build upon.

Now, it's confirmed that Ready or Not is a two-million seller on consoles, a feat that has been achieved in less than two weeks. This makes the tactical shooter one of the biggest success stories of the year, and clearly we should expect further milestones to be reached in the near future as word of mouth continues to drive sales.

Speaking about the sales feat, Void's CEO James Rodriguez stated: "Thank you to the players for showing up, playing hard, and bringing order to chaos. To the VOID dev team for building what we believe is the quintessential tactical FPS of our era — and to our friends and partners for helping us bring RON to console. More updates and content ahead."

