Ready or Not is getting a sequel

Samara Weaving had her big breakthrough when she starred in Ready or Not from 2019 and has since appeared in films like Babylon, Scream VI, and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. There's no doubt that we'll be seeing much more of Weaving in the future, and in fact, we will see her reprise her role as Grace when Ready or Not 2 premieres. The production company Radio Silence has now confirmed that a sequel is coming, and Samara Weaving will be part of it. Here's what she previously had to say about a potential sequel:

"I'm all in. I think we're all in, I don't know. I think we're all in...I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together."