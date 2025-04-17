Ready or Not is coming to consoles this summer

HQ

As part of the Galaxies Showcase, developer Void Interactive has just revealed that it plans to bring the tactical shooter Ready or Not to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this summer. The firm date is not mentioned as of yet, but the contents of this console edition have been explained, and it'll basically be the entire PC version with a small amount of new content that will also be coming to the PC edition on the same day.

We're told in a press release that the console version will offer 20 single-player or online cooperative missions, as well as two new missions that come from the Stories from Los Suenos free DLC update that launches on the same day. The console version will also have the option to buy the two existing paid DLCs that add a further six levels (either through the more expensive deluxe edition or through separate purchase), plus a slate of customisation options for fans to gear out their SWAT team as they see fit.

For the console fans looking to snag a copy of the game early, there will be a pre-order bonus on offer that will open access to the M32A1 grenade launcher, the MK-V pistol, and the 590M shotgun, with all three made available to all PC owners free of charge.

Ready or Not will get both a physical and digital launch on consoles, with the standard and day one edition of the game retailing for $49.99/£44.99/€49.99 and the deluxe version set to cost $69.99/€69.99£59.99.

