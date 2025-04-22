Ready or Not: Here I Come production has officially kicked off

Good news for all horror fans. Variety reports that filming on the sequel to Ready or Not started yesterday after a long period of preparation and rumors. The movie is aptly titled Ready or Not: Here I Come, and virtually the entire cast (including lead Samara Weaving) is confirmed to be returning.

But there will of course be some new faces, and via Threads it is now revealed that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are both set to appear. When the movie will premiere is still unknown, but it is likely to be in 2026.

What did you think of the original Ready or Not from 2019?