Ready or Not has now sold over nine million copies

This summer, developer Void Interactive will be bringing its tactical shooter Ready or Not to consoles. But ahead of that happening, the studio has now affirmed that the game continues to perform incredibly well on Steam, by recently surpassing the very impressive milestone of over nine million sold copies on Valve's store.

In a press release, we're told that Ready or Not is now a nine million seller and that it is "fast approaching 10 million lifetime units".

Speaking about this astonishing effort, CEO Julio Rodriguez stated: "Our flagship tactical shooter Ready or Not is hitting a huge new milestone: We're officially coming to PlayStation and Xbox this summer. As we approach 10 million units sold on Steam, we're beyond excited to bring the experience to console players worldwide."

No doubt bringing Ready or Not to consoles will lead to an influx in sales too, meaning it wouldn't be crazy to hear that the game is edging closer and closer to 15 million sold units by the time we reach the end of the year.