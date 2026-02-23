Ready or Not directors plan to keep making more films "until they tell us to stop"

HQ

We're around a month away from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come making its arrival in cinemas around the world, with this being when Samara weaving's nightmare as Grace will continue and sees the star once again running for her life and fighting off all manner of violent folk in the spirit of survival.

So will this be the final chapter of the series, a second and conclusive part that ties together the narrative into a neat little bow? If director duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett get their way, not at all.

Speaking with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+), the pair revealed that they plan to drive the wheels off this franchise, making new chapters until someone finally tells them to stop.

Specifically, Gillett stated that making these films has "just been the best fucking experience," to which Bettinelli-Olpin added "we'll make them until they tell us to stop."

Naturally, with movies, this hope will be tied to the box office performance of the coming sequel, as if it sells a good amount of tickets in relation to its production/marketing cost, there is a very real chance we get more. But if it flounders and struggles, we may never see the future plans that these two filmmakers have in mind.

