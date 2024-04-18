Ready or Not developer confirms it was hacked recently

HQ

Recently, it was reported that Void Interactive, the developer of Ready or Not, suffered a massive hack that saw around 4TB of data accessed and stolen, including the entirety of the tactical shooter's source code. This has since been confirmed by the studio, as in a letter to Kotaku, Void Interactive confirms a hack happened but that it wasn't as serious as feared.

In particular, it is mentioned that while some of the game's source code was accessed, plus a few screenshots of upcoming projects by the developer, no user or staff information was stolen during the hack.

Void Interactive specifically mentioned, "the attackers were able to obtain screenshots of top-level project and company-related information. However, it's important to note that this does not involve any sensitive data leakage."

As per why the hack happened in the first place, Void Interactive mentioned that it was down to "critical vulnerabilities" in the TeamCity cloud services interface, but that an investigation is still underway.