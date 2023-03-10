Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ready or Not creators "would love" to make a sequel

The horror duo would love to return to the series.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have become a really big duo in the horror community after the wonderful Ready or Not, which became a big hit both in media and in box office sales. This eventually led to them directing last year's Scream and now also Scream VI.

But people are still asking for a return to Ready or Not to see what happens to Samara Weaving's character who just wanted to get married, when ending up in a horrible game of hide-and-seek. Fortunately, it seems like Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are very open to this. When ComicBook.com asked about a sequel and if they would like to make it, Bettinelli-Olpin replied:

"That is the hope. We would love to."

Have you seen Ready or Not, and how interested are you in a continuation?

