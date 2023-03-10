Ready or Not creators "would love" to make a sequel

HQ

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have become a really big duo in the horror community after the wonderful Ready or Not, which became a big hit both in media and in box office sales. This eventually led to them directing last year's Scream and now also Scream VI.

But people are still asking for a return to Ready or Not to see what happens to Samara Weaving's character who just wanted to get married, when ending up in a horrible game of hide-and-seek. Fortunately, it seems like Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are very open to this. When ComicBook.com asked about a sequel and if they would like to make it, Bettinelli-Olpin replied:

"That is the hope. We would love to."

