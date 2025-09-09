Ready or Not continues to thrive on consoles: Surpasses 3 million sold copies on PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

Ever since it arrived as an Early Access title, Void Interactive's Ready or Not has proven to be a big hit among fans. Over the years, and into its actual 1.0 launch, the game has sold millions and millions of units, to the point where it has now shipped a whopping 13 million total copies.

This success is in part attributed to the console audience for the game, as since debuting on PlayStation and Xbox this summer, it has now already moved three million units on the platforms, improving by a further one million sold copies since July 30 when it hit the two million marker.

The question now becomes how much further this game can go and when it will surpass the four million sold copies milestone on console.