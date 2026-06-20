Ready or Not and Scream VI star Samara Weaving takes her PS5 everywhere she travels

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If you ever wondered what actors do between takes or what they get up to after a long day of filming, in Samara Weaving's case it's gaming. The Ready or Not, Borderline, Scream VI and Over Your Dead Body star revealed she brings her PS5 everywhere she goes.

"All my jobs, I pack my PlayStation 5 in my suitcase, which is insane. It takes up half the suitcase and no one can lift it," Weaving tells Polygon. She said that she brings it everywhere she goes, to get a quick bit of gaming in when she can. For one job, where she placed a racing driver, she even brought some racing sim accessories in a steering wheel and pedals.

Weaving even says she'll avoid going to dinner or shopping with other people working on a film if she's gaming. ""They were like 'hey do you want to go out for dinner?' And I was like 'no, I'm playing Assassin's Creed.'"

Her lifelong passion for games began at school, where she'd go to her friend's house day after day as she was allowed a PlayStation. "I just lived there one summer to the point our parents thought we were gay for each other, which would've been fine," Weaving said.

Shout out to the one friend allowed video games at school. They were the gateway drug for most of us.