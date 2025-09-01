Ready or Not 2 "takes place almost immediately after the first one ends"

On April 10, we will get to play some new bloodthirsty games when the 2019 smash hit Ready or Not finally gets a theatrical sequel called Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Filming wrapped up in June, and now all that remains is to wait for the first trailer.

But we are already getting some information about the film from Elijah Wood, who plays a yet unknown role. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, he reveals that the story is closely linked to the first film:

"What I love about this sequel is that it really deepens that mythology, so I'm stoked for people to see it. It's a movie that takes place almost immediately after the first one ends and enriches everything you love about the original film."

Samara Weaving returns in the role of Grace Maccaullay, and in addition to Wood, we can also look forward to newcomers to the cast such as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kathryn Newton.