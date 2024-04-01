Ready or Not 2 is reportedly in development

HQ

A sequel to the 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not is reportedly in development.

Jeff Sneider claimed on The Insneider last week that work is currently underway on Ready or Not 2 and that Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan, Insidious: The Last Key, Escape Room, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) is currently in talks to direct.

According to Sneider, Samara Weaving will also be returning to reprise her role as Grace. Weaving played a bride in the original, who's night was turned upside down after having to partake in a terrifying game with her new in-laws.

Would you like to see a sequel?