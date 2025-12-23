Ready or Not 2: Here I Come moves release date

Samara Weaving really can't catch a break, it seems. Not only will she have to escape another lot of crazed rich cultists in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, but now she's got two weeks less to prepare as the film's release date has been moved up two weeks. Instead of releasing on the 10th of April, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come now arrives on the 27th of March.

There's not a specific reason given for the move of the release date, but Bloody Disgusting notes it probably shows confidence in the film from Searchlight Pictures. However, now Ready or Not 2 will go up against another horror flick from Warner Bros. in They Will Kill You. It may be the case that Warner dodges the upcoming sequel, though.

Ready or Not 2 follows Samara Weaving's character of Grace as she is forced to once again fight for her life in a sadistic game of cat and mouse. This time, her sister Faith is by her side, but the game and its players have levelled up, and are now ready to take on whatever Grace can throw at them. Check out the trailer below if you've not yet seen it.