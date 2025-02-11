Ready at Dawn pitched a The Order: 1886 sequel but Sony rejected it

HQ

There are few different Sony Interactive Entertainment projects on PlayStation consoles that while some regard them as fan-favourites never became more than a standalone game. Days Gone is perhaps the highest-profile recent example, but The Order: 1886 from developer Ready at Dawn is another fine example too.

The title debuted to a decent reception from fans and a more mediocre reception from critics, with the current Metacritic ratings being at 63 for critics and 6.8 for fans. For an SIE title, that's typically quite low, which is what Ready at Dawn's co-founder Andrea Pessino regards as the reason why the game never had its pitched sequel picked up.

And yep, that's right, Ready at Dawn did pitch a The Order: 1886 sequel to Sony but they rejected it. There is no exact reason given for this, but in an interview with MinnMax, Pessino claims:

"I don't think it was the sales, I think it was the critical reception, that's the thing. Sony is a very proud group and rightfully so, and the critical reception, if it had even been just in the 70s, we would have had the sequel, I'm convinced. Just a few points more and it would have been okay."

Talking about the sequel, Pessino mentions that Ready at Dawn felt obligated to create it both for the fans and in an attempt to redeem the franchise too, but also stated that it wouldn't have been ideal for the developer as they had no grounds for negotiations for it. Pessino claims that it would have had a tighter budget and that they would have had to follow the demands of SIE too. However, this being said, he claims the pitch would have set up "one hell of a sequel" and that "all of the groundwork was really good" because "there was so much there that just needed to be built on".

