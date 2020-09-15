Read the first issue of Overwatch: Tracer - London Calling for free

You're watching Advertisements

Blizzard and Dark Horse Comics have announced a new Overwatch comics series, called Tracer - London Calling, based on the attacking hero Tracer.

Illustrated by New York Times bestselling artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush) and written by Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Lumber Janes), the story tells the life of a young Tracer whizzing through the streets of her hometown.

The series has officially started with the publication of the first of five issues. Issue 1 is now available in digital format for all the gamers and fans, who can read it for free on Dark Horse Digital and PlayOverwatch. The comic is available in over 13 languages.

Along with the London Calling series, Overwatch has organised the Tracer's Comic Challenge. Players will be able to get a new epic model, Tracer Comic, and other cosmetic items by winning Overwatch games starting from today, September 15, and running through September 28. The pattern includes original designs based on the London Calling comic. During the same period, you can also obtain several comic-themed sprays by watching Overwatch streamers on Twitch.

Issues 2-5 will be released monthly, so fans will be able to enjoy the comic in the coming weeks. For collectors, each issue in the series will be available in print, and issue 1 is coming to comic store shelves on December 2, 2020.