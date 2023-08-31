Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

Read our Starfield review later today

It's time to tell you if Bethesda's epic space adventure is everything we've been hoping for.

HQ

Tomorrow marks the big day for people who has pre-ordered one of the Starfield deluxe editions (or the Premium Edition if you intend to explore the galaxy via Game Pass), but starting today - August 31 - we can finally tell you what we think of the game that has been called Bethesda's biggest and most ambitious adventure yet.

Our Starfield review will be published at 5pm (BST) / 6pm (CET) and tell you everything you need to know before you embark on your journey to the stars. Make sure you don't miss this!

Starfield

