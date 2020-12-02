Read Dead Online is out now as a standalone experience

You're watching Advertisements

Rockstar took us all by surprise recently when it revealed that the online portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming as a standalone release. It meant that players no longer had to splash out an absurd amount of money if they wanted to saddle up and join their friends in the wild west online. This standalone portion, we are pleased to say, is out now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One (also PS5 and Xbox Series through backward compatibility).

Those who are interested should jump on this one quickly, as it's available at 75% off until February 15, 2021. It will only set you back £4.49 at present, which isn't a bad price at all given the quality of the experience and how frequently Rockstar rolls out content updates.

The title's Steam description reads: "Join millions of fellow players in the American West, and experience a world now packed with years' worth of new features, gameplay and additional enhancements."