Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

Reaching level 100 in Diablo IV will take over 150 hours

Get ready to grind!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Diablo IV will have a final open beta in May before it's released on June 6. And we know there's a lot of hype around it right now as millions of gamers are looking forward to what seems to be a very promising adventure.

But you might be wondering how much time will it take to reach the level cap in the game. There have been some conflicting messages regarding this in interviews and social media, so a fan decided to ask associate game director Joseph Piepiora about this, and he cleared things up.

It turns out the average player will need at least a whopping 150 hours to accomplish level 100. Basically, this means you will get your money's worth if you're looking to make it to the top.

Diablo IV

Related texts



Loading next content