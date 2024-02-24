Reacher's third season has almost finished filming

HQ

Prime Video's Reacher is clearly a success, as before the second season even made its arrival on the streaming platform, Amazon announced that a third season had been greenlit and was already in production. Months have passed since that news and Season 2 has been and already concluded, and now it looks as though Season 3 is right around the corner too.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, mentioned, "We're nearing completion on Season 3."

Considering that Reacher uses a lot of practical effects, you would expect the post-production phase to be shorter than say a Marvel series with a lot of special effects, meaning it's not out of the question to say that Reacher could be making his return on Prime Video as soon as later this year. We'll have to wait to hear from Amazon for a confirmation, but it does seem like more Reacher is closer rather than further away.